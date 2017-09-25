JustGiving page launched for Erik Jack memorial

A fundraising page has been launched to help pay for a memorial for fondly remembered Bognor man Erik Jack, who died last week.

So far a JustGiving page has reached more than £500 of its £600 target in just two days.

Since news of Erik’s death broke last Tuesday, tributes for the man known as ‘Mr Bognor’ came in from all across West Sussex.

Erik died aged 71 and was best known locally for his service to the community as a member of Bognor’s carnival committee and commentating voice of the infamous Bognor Birdman event since the 1970s.

Erik worked in the entertainment industry, and was a part of the Young Generation dance group, which featured on shows with Englebert Humperdink and Cilla Black.

Writing on his JustGiving page, Alan McTernan said: “Erik Jack was truly ‘Mr Bognor Regis’ and loved his town with all his heart.

“Although not everyone might not have known of his face, they would have known his voice, as it was his dulcet tones that we all will remember at events such as The International Clowns, the International Birdman Rally, Illuminations Gala and South Downs Folk Festival to name but a few.”

He said: “This true gentleman has brought joy and laughter to so many people and the town as a whole, and for that reason we would like to raise as much as we can to create a lasting memorial to a man that really was one in a million.”

Alan added: “Once we have a total, and know what funds will be available, we will work with his family to create a memorial that not only meets their wishes, but also creates a fitting tribute to a man who really did touch so many lives, yet never asked for anything in return.”

Donors left messages and tributes on the JustGiving page, which can be seen here

One wrote: “I will miss Eric very much. I have known him and his family for a long time and it was such a shock to me. Eric was a true friend. R.I.P.”

Another wrote: “Erik you were one in a million and now one of the brightest lights in Bognor has now been switched off. May You Rest In Peace Dear Friend.”

Donate to the memorial fund by clicking this link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/erik-jack

