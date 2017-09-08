Lilian drives walkers on in the rain for Tyler appeal

Apuldram tenant Lilian Bill was the inspiration and driving force behind a ten-mile walk in the rain to raise money for Tyler Murphy.

Lilian, three friends Alistair Riddell, Grace Tunnell and Laura Herniman and two Apuldram staff members trekked through a wet Sunday, September 2.

The finish line

They set off from Centurion Way, walked through Lavant, over Hayes Down, and up St Roche’s Hill to the Trundle.

The challenging weather conditions meant that lunch was eaten huddled under the trees out of the wind and rain at Seven Points car park.

Julie Sandalls from the Apuldram Centre said: “A couple of the tenants didn’t feel able to carry on in the circumstances and were ferried home at the trundle, but determined Lillian and Alistair and the two staff members continued down a slippery Chalkpit Lane to a welcome cup of tea in a pub in East Lavant.

“Warmed and refreshed, they made excellent time back down Centurion Way, completing the ten miles to the starting point by 4pm.”

You can help by either donating or hosting your own fundraising event for Tyler

The group have raised £697, including a raffle, for the Observer and Spirit FM’s Together for Tyler campaign to see much-needed extensions to the Barnham home of Tyler, 20, who has a brain tumour.

Donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/Tylersaccomodation

