Line-up and radio plans revealed for Rox weekend

The Rox Crew says this weekend will see ‘the town burst back into life’.

Rox 2017 will see ‘a number of venues’ support the annual event to play host to ‘varied and contrasting line-ups to please most tastes in music’.

Below offers a taste of what attendees can expect and it includes Hotham Park once again transforming into the ‘Secret Garden’ with an outdoor stage, licensed bar, traders’ stalls, rides, workshops and catering all on hand.

Other supporting venues include The William Hardwicke, The QE2, The Claremont, The Alex, The Lamb Steyne and the Hothampton Arms, with all involved being indicated with ‘Rox Venue’ banners.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Rox Crew gave an insight to the build up to this weekend which has also seen the organisation busy launching new initiatives to follow on in August and October which they hope will ‘help to keep Bognor Regis at the forefront for live entertainment’.

Saturday

Live percussion all day and night at The William Hardwicke, Hénri D. Marks.

The Alex, London Road, has three nights of live music Friday to Sunday.

Live radio from the bandstand across the weekend.

The Hothampton Arms, London Road, hosts ‘A Day of Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

1pm to 7pm – Secret Garden at Hotham Park.

2pm to 9pm – Ibiza Rocks at The William Hardwicke.

3.30pm to 5.30pm – The Booze Brothers and The Two Tone at The QE2.

8pm – DJ Ryan Hardwicke at The QE2.

9pm to close – Disco Night with Tony Jay at The Claremont.

9pm – The Lamb Steyne, Luna Blue.

9pm to 2am – Ibiza Rocks at The William Hardwicke.

Sunday

The Hothampton Arms, London Road, hosts Chilled Out Acoustic Sounds.

1pm to 7pm – Secret Garden at Hotham Park.

2pm until 11pm – Music at The William Hardwicke.

2.30pm to 5.30pm – Ryan Elliott at The QE2.

5.30pm – Free Jukebox, The QE2.

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/roxmusicandarts