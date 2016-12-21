Major redevelopment plans for cinema in Selsey

Exciting new plans have been revealed for a brand new cinema and theatre in Selsey.

A number of extensions, alterations and renovations to Selsey Pavilion in High Street look to change the building from storage use into a cinema, theatre and function hall, including a bar and takeaway food facilities.

Applicant Jeff Alan stated in the planning documents: “The proposed use as cinema, theatre and function hall will provide Selsey residents and visitors somewhere locally to go for their entertainment, be it to watch a film, a play, or panto for example.

“Family gatherings such as wedding receptions could be catered for in the hall.

“It’s no doubt that the local community will gain by this proposal.”

Mr Alan added that both full time and part time jobs will be created by the development.

The proposal includes the eaves level above the existing coffee lounge area to be raised to create an increase in useable floor area at first floor level.

A single storey extension is also planned for the north-east, which would provide an entrance lobby, kitchen and storage facility.

To the far east a first floor extension is proposed. This is to allow for a full height stage with a storage area above and an office to the rear.

Mr Alan continued: “This proposal has been in the pipeline for many years now.

“Background discussion with many local & national industry professionals, community groups, and various charities have been taken place.

“From the very beginning it was clear that it had to be a multi purpose venue that could be adapted to specific uses, to make it viable and secure its survival.”