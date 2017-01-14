Market Cross refurbishment part of city council’s Chichester Vision

The city council is making its own valuable contribution to Chichester Vision, having spent £162,100 on a range of public realm improvements this financial year.

Both the Market Cross and the Council House have been refurbished and cleaned at a cost of £28,600 and £16,000 respectively.

The Council House in North Street has also been restored

The city council has spent £25,000 on floral displays within the city centre, including taking over maintenance of the Cathedral Green flower beds.

It contributes £38,000 annually to the maintenance of Chichester Cemetery; contributes £40,000 a year to the city’s Community Wardens; and £3,000 to improve access to Florence Park from Pound Farm Road.

The city council is also in the process of automating and modernising the Market Cross clock (£10,000); replacing the wooden benches in the precinct area with vandal-resistant plastic seats (£19,000) and installing a picnic table and seats in the Brewery Field (£1,400); and is about to recruit a second property maintenance officer.

City councillor Tony Dignum said: “Alongside the district council’s Chichester Vision, the city council see our role as improving the public realm so the city centre remains an enjoyable place for residents and visitors.”

Cleaning the Market Cross is just one of a number of public realm improvements funded by Chichester City Council

Read more about the aspirational Chichester Vision here

