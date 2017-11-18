Marriot House celebrates 25 years of care home providers

Folks at Marriott House and Lodge in Chichester had lots of fun celebrating 25 years of Barchester Healthcare.

On Friday, October 27, the Barchester care home got into the spirit of the celebrations with an Halloween party.

This event included a childrens party and a separate party for residents and visitors which included musical entertainment. Y

Sarah Harding, head of activities at Marriott House and Lodge, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and the Halloween party was a great way to bring people together in celebration. I want to thank everyone who helped make the day amazing.”

Connie, a resident at the home said: “It was lovely to see how much effort the children had put in to dressing uo. The staff had gone to lots of effort to make the whole afternoon so much fun.”