Middleton beach named as part of £31m investment

Middleton-on-Sea was one of seven beaches named by Southern Water on Monday as part of a multi-million pound investment scheme to bring water quality up to ‘excellent’ standard.

In a statement, Southern deemed the £31.5m Bathing Water Enhancement Programme ‘ground-breaking’ and revealed the selection had been made ‘after a year of detailed investigations by a team of experts’.

Felpham and Bognor Regis (Aldwick) had also been shortlisted, as announced in January 2016, on the investigation list.

Southern Water’s Paul Kent, who has overseen the programme, said the company was ‘thrilled’ and ‘immensely proud’ to be ‘playing such an active part in protecting and enhancing our region’s bathing waters’.

He said: “Our customers asked us to help boost more bathing waters in the region up to excellent standard and, with the support of local authorities and others, that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Alongside the ‘Magnificent Seven’ – Shanklin (Isle of Wight), Selsey, Middleton-on-Sea, Worthing, Deal Castle, Leysdown and Minster Leas – Paul revealed additional funding has been earmarked for a further six bathing waters which have a chance of achieving excellent, which will depend on ‘if the relevant local authorities are also willing to pursue improvements’.

Action Plans are being produced for 21 bathing waters in the company’s region, which spans more than 700 miles of coastline – at the remaining eight Paul said these will give a detailed report of what could be done to improve water quality.

The scheme is the latest effort by Southern Water which has, over recent years, invested millions to reduce the impact of its wastewater network on bathing water quality.

