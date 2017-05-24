Modest ‘hero’ downplays his actions following A259 collision

‘I was just taking care of business’, that was the reaction of Steve Sinclair in response to being hailed a hero for his actions after a bus and lorry collided on the A259 last Monday morning.

“I didn’t do much, I just helped the driver who was in shock and then helped the other people,” he said.

West Sussex Highways photo of the bus involved

“I basically just took charge and made sure everyone was all right.”

Mr Sinclair said it was ‘a weird situation’ but that he was able to call on his experience following a range of first aid courses.

“My first thought was the driver might be trapped so I told him to stay in his seat in case moving made it worse.

“All the glass was smashed and the guy who had been sitting to my left was bleeding quite badly after flying forward.”

Mr Sinclair’s wife Sylvia wrote to the Observer to highlight her husband’s actions. She said: “I believe he was a hero, as he helped the passengers on the bus and the driver without any hesitation, until the police and ambulance services arrived.

“He does not think he did anything out of the ordinary, but he took charge.”

Mr Sinclair now plans to contact Stagecoach for information on its emergency procedures.

A police spokesman said no injuries were reported at the time.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.