More Portuguese man-of-war found at Witterings

Surfers and swimmers and dog walkers are being advised to take extra care after more Portuguese man-of-war were found washed up around the Witterings area today.

At least ten of the jellyfish-like creatures have been removed from a two-mile stretch of beach following sightings at Bracklesham and East Wittering.

The poison of the Portuguese man-of-war can cause a reaction which in extremely rare cases can be fatal.

Chichester District Council has said its foreshores team is checking the rest of the area to see if there are any more and will continue to monitor the situation.

Warning signs have been placed along the beach and nearby businesses have been informed.

A council spokesmans said: “The main bathing season is over, but we would urge surfers and people who still swim in the sea at this time of the year to be extra careful when in the water.

“We also suggest that dog owners keep their animals on a lead as a precaution for the next couple of days.

“We think they were washed up as a result of the strong southerly winds experienced yesterday.

“If you spot this type of jellyfish, we would advise that you leave the water and report the sighting by contacting us on 01243 785166.”