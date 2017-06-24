Mundham gala to mark 125th anniversary

This year’s North Mundham Gala and Flower Show will mark 125 years since the first official village church fete.

To be held on Saturday, July 15, the gala is set to feature fine displays of flowers, fruit, vegetables and arts and crafts in the main marquee. Attractions, live music, rides, vintage vehicles, the dog show and various stalls selling, cakes, plants, fruit, vegetables, books and refreshments, including a Pimms tent, are available for all to enjoy.

The gala is considered to have started in 1892, although the exact date it started is debatable and there is some evidence of church fêtes in the Vicarage Garden before then. The 1892 date however, has become the accepted date and commemorative mugs were made in 1992 to celebrate the 100th anniversary. Set to start at 2pm, the gala will take place on North Mundham Playing Field, School Lane.

Tim Smith, chairman , said: “Over the years the gala moved from the vicarage garden to other locations in the pParish, including the Walnut Tree and the village hall which used to be in Church Lane. The modern gala was re-established in 1970 by Evelyn Nicholson. The gala we know today moved onto the Playing Fields in School Lane in 1980. Incremental changes have taken place since then, but the gala has remained true to the ethos of providing an opportunity for the community to enjoy a day in the sunshine”.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.