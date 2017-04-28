New Selsey cinema and theatre plans withdrawn

Plans for a new cinema and theatre in Selsey have been withdrawn.

The proposals looked to completely redevelop the Selsey Pavilion in the High Street to include a cinema, theatre, function hall as well as bar and takeaway food facilities.

The documents state that the application has been withdrawn whilst new architectural plans are drawn up.

Applicant Mr Alan said in the documents: “This proposal has been in the pipeline for many years now.

“Background discussion with many local and national industry professionals, community groups, and various charities have been taken place.

“From the very beginning it was clear that it had to be a multi purpose venue that could be adapted to specific uses, to make it viable and secure its survival.”