STUART McGINLEY: DIY adventures have made me jumpy

As a new homeowner, I have turned my attention to trying to learn the ropes of DIY, people who know me or listen to my radio show will know this is not something I know an awful lot about.

However, in the age of the internet and YouTube tutorial videos, I am willing to give it a try and so far, the results haven’t been too bad.

I’ve so far managed to sand and paint the house gable, even though dangling at the top of a ladder while holding a tin of paint sounded like a You’ve Been Framed video in the making.

I am currently turning my attention to the garden and last weekend we had a go at replacing rotten fence panels and we managed finish the job successfully without any injury.

However, I did manage to cut myself that day, not on the fence panels, sharp rusty nails or large splinters, but on the metal food container from the local Chinese takeaway that night!

I’m now on ‘operation weeding’ and clearing out some of the overgrown garden.

A funny thing happened last week while lifting a concrete block, I jumped back with a loud scream as a slow worm started back up at me and seemed! He slid off under another block to make a new home and I felt very guilty for disturbing him.

However, minutes later I leapt up and shrieked again as I saw something that appeared to move on the ground, this was nothing more than a twig so clearly now I was feeling very jumpy.

I can only apologise to my neighbours who must have been wondering what was going on.

Finally, can I just end this week by saying a HUGE thank you if you supported our Jailbreak Challenge last Sunday with Check-A-Trade.

Thousands of pounds was raised again for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust thanks to the generosity of local people. There were also some great fancy dress costumes and you can see all the pictures and video at spiritfm.net

In next week’s column, find out why I am sharing another bed with my breakfast show colleague Simon Fielding…..again!

