Pagham flood protection project is granted planning permission

The newly-formed Pagham Flood Defence Community Interest Company has announced it is ‘pleased’ to have been granted permission for its bid to prevent flooding.

The plans – validated in December 2015 and updated in May 2016 – include creating a shingle island and spit at the harbour.

Steve Woodgate, a director of the company which formed to take over as applicant from the parish council, said it was ‘pleased’ by the result but added it marked the start of more work.

“We took over as the applicant due to restrictions in terms of expenditure for the council which was due to the precept,” he said.

“We had a good relationship with Arun.”

Meanwhile Nick Gibb, MP for Littlehampton and Bognor Regis has taken to Twitter to express his ‘delight’ at the news.

The process saw the decision passed to the Secretary of State.

They stated ‘a rigorous case had been made’ and that he was satisfied ‘there is no current alternative solution’.

The decision statement and officer’s report, issued on Arun District Council’s website on Tuesday, outlined the steps which were to be taken and the conditions of the approval.

The ‘mitigation measures’ include access routes agreed in advance to minimise ‘the construction footprint’.

The location of the plans saw Arun and Chichester councils issue decision notices simultaneously.

