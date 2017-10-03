Passers-by 'stopped car fire from getting worse'

Dramatic pictures captured the moment passers-by stopped to help after a car caught fire outside Portfield retail park in Chichester.

Witness Jennifer Rowbotham said a breakdown driver and a Rolls-Royce staff member were quick to douse the burning car with fire extinguishers on Friday afternoon.

Photo by Jennifer Rowbotham/ www.jlrphotography.co.uk

She said: "Flames were visible under the bonnet and the bumper melted onto the road.

"Luckily a Rolls-Royce employee and a passing AA patrol man stopped and lent a hand with some fire extinguishers, otherwise it could have got a lot worse very quickly.

"The fire service were called, who arrived quickly and managed to completely eradicate the fire."