PICTURES: Florence Park Playday

Fantastic fun was had by all at Florence Park for the annual Playday.

Rain and wind on Wednesday did not stop more than 150 people from turning up to enjoy loads of free fun activities, organised by Florence Park Community Group.

Maria Azhar with her children Ezra, eight months, and Caleb, two DM17838279a

The event, which was part of the nationwide Playday, celebrating its 30th birthday, was funded by Chichester District Council and Clarion Housing Group.

As usual, the community group used the Playday for a consultation on what people would like to see in the Chichester park.

Jo Millen, from Florence Park Community Group, said: “We were amazed so many people turned up in the rain. We really didn’t want to cancel and those that came were not disappointed.

“It was great to see them all having fun rather than being bored at home.

Cathryn Cook from Usborne Books reading to her daughter Rosy, three DM17838261a

“We managed to ask parents for ideas to improve the park, which is really useful, as last year’s idea of a wheelchair swing is well on its way to becoming a reality.”

Mums and dads braved the rain with their children to enjoy activities in a specially-erected marquee, including making giant bubbles with Mr Bubble Pop, Fitjoy Kids Zumba, meeting Jiggy Bear from Jiggy Wrigglers, learning how to willow weave, Play Mosaic arts and crafts, Everyone Active, the wellbeing team and Mike Fry with his amazing percussion sound session. At one time, there were 20 pushchairs lined up with eager children waiting to join in the fun.

Jane Haskins, neighbourhood investment officer for Clarion Housing Group, said: “Special thanks have to go the individuals and organisations who made the day so successful.”

From left, Beatrix Daniel, three, Archie Hoare, six, and Bronte Daniel, two DM178382