PICTURES: Football fever grips Goodwood Revival

Visitors to this year’s Goodwood Revival festival will be greeted by a keen sense of excitement for the 1966 World Cup final.

Vocal England fans have lined the entrance keen to generate an atmosphere ahead of the big kickoff.

The three-day event, which aims to recreate the circuit’s glory years of 1948-1966 and sees huge crowds enthusiastically get involved by dressing of the era, is one of the most popular motoring events in the world.

This year’s event programme also doubles as a sticker album and Road To Wembley guide while a daily track parade will also fly the flag for the England national team.

Everyone at the event is confident that Bobby Moore can lead his side to glory.