PICTURES: New Rolls-Royce Phantom unveiled

After more than a decade, Goodwood car-maker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has released a brand new version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Unveiled in a specialised exhibition last Thursday, the Phantom VIII allows customers to have bespoke artwork inset into the dashboard for an extra luxurious touch.

Although the model carries all the traditional size of its predecessors, the signature front-facing Pantheon grille is now integrated into the surrounding bodywork for an extra clean line.

Rolls-Royce has said the model is the most technologically advanced car it has ever produced. Sensors close the doors automatically and the headlamps boast the latest laserlight technology.

It’s not all for looks though. An all-new 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine sits on an all-aluminum spaceframe chassis to give an extra jump in performance while keeping the brand’s smooth ‘Magic Carpet Ride’.

