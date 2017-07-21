PICTURES: Vehicle fire at Chidham

Have your say

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed crews were called at 11.20pm last night to reports of a vehicle fire on the A259 Chidham Road.

The incident, just east of the Broad Road junction, saw a road closure put in place and the blaze was put out shortly before midnight.

Chidham vehicle fire. Contributed picture

Two pumps attended, from Chichester and Emsworth, with two breathing apparatus and hose reels used, the spokesman said, and the cause of the fire is not currently known.

No injuries were reported.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed the above and stated: “Our only involvement was to assist with a road closure that was lifted around 12.15am.”

