Fury as developer doubles homes plan for Clymping to 300

Villagers have reacted with ‘shock and disappointment’ at a developer’s plans to build hundreds more houses on a piece of farmland than originally proposed.

Mulgrave Properties LLP has just submitted an application for up to 300 homes in Clymping, on land west of Church Lane and South of Horsemere Green Lane.

Bognor and Littlehampton MP meeting angry villagers in 2015

In 2015 the developer held a consultation on proposals to build 140 homes there, at which villagers urged them to reconsider.

Now it has lodged an application for up to 160 more properties - more than double - leaving furious residents feeling ‘completely ignored’.

“It’s going to overwhelm the village,” said David Miranda, co-chairman of the Clymping Field Protection Group.

“Considering there are around 325 households in the area, building another 300 will almost double the size of the community. It’s outrageous.

“They clearly are not listening and it’s outside the neighbourhood plan.

“Our view is one of shock and disappointment that Mulgrave Properties has gone against the village’s wishes.

Mr Miranda, who lives in Waterford Gardens, Clymping, has already approached MP Nick Gibb about the proposal, who has previously supported villagers in their opposition.

Other residents have also spoken of their outrage at the outline application, lodged this week.

Sylvana Cotterill, 65, of Apple Tree Walk, said: “My family has lived in the Clymping for almost two decades.

“This is, without a doubt, the most damaging application our village has faced in a generation.

“The developers have completely ignored residents’ comments in their previous consultation and have steamed ahead with plans which will irrevocably change Clymping’s character forever.

“People feel betrayed and dismayed by the lack of consideration Mulgrave has given to the village’s views.”

Mulgrave Properties has been approached for comment.

To view the application click here and search the application number: CM/1/17/OUT

