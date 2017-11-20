Housing plan to be unveiled for Bracklesham tourist park

Plans are being moved forward to turn Bracklesham’s South Downs Holiday Village into housing.

Site owner Seaward Properties is holding a public consultation event this week on plans for 86 new homes, public open space and a play area at the tourist park, which closed down in January.

A application to use the site as temporary accommodation for agricultural workers until October 2019 will not be affected by the proposals.

A spokesman for Seaward Properties said around 2,000 residents had been invited to the housing plan exhibition on Thursday (November 23) at Bracklesham Barn in Beech Avenue from 3.30pm to 7pm.

He said: “In May 2017, Cre8 began leasing the site as a short-term let, and is presently responsible for managing the site as temporary accommodation for European agricultural workers.

“Cre8’s current lease runs to 2019, at which point Seaward would look to deliver housing on the site; this would include the provision of much needed affordable homes and highly sort after bungalows.

“Bringing forward development on this run-down brownfield site will help safeguard further development on surrounding greenfield land, and will help Chichester District Council to meet their urgent housing requirements.”

He said Seaward was looking to put together a planning application in the near future.

Seaward’s land director, Steve Culpitt said the development would be ‘a prestigious gateway scheme in Bracklesham Bay’ and he was committed to working with residents, parish and district councillors.

Managing director of Cre8, Matthew Brown, confirmed the company hoped to continue to use the site until Seawards had permission to use it differently.

This week, Chichester District Council’s Economic Development Service supported plans for workers’ accommodation, provided permission is temporary and the site reverts to tourist use.