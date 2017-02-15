Road closures for West Sussex

The following are road closures that are planned for across West Sussex over the next few weeks, to carry out repairs and for building work to take place.

The Street, Albourne, new connection to water main. Road Closure. Feb 20-24

Houghton Bridge, Amberley, access underground BT structure to provide service. Road Closure. Feb 15/16

Roundstone Lane, Angmering, new water connection to new development. Road Closure. Feb 20-24

A24 Ashington Southbound Exit Slip, shington, replace signs. Road Closure. Feb 16

Station Road, Billingshurst, track maintenance. vernight Road Closure. Feb 28 - March 3

Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, make safe dangerous structure until demolition. Road Closure. Until Feb 24

Lodge Lane, Bolney, new foul water connection. Road Closure. Feb 27 - March 10

Chapel Street, Chichester, access BT underground structure for cabling work. Road Closure. Feb 15 - 17

College Lane, Chichester, installation of full length liner. Road Closure. Feb 20 - 26

Tower Street, Chichester, replace window for Novium Museum. Road Closure. Until Feb 17

West Street, Chichester, access BT underground structure for cabling work. Feb 15 - 17

Whyke Road, Chichester, installation of shared footway, crossing point and footway repair. Road Closure northbound. Until March 3

Blount Avenue, East Grinstead, carriageway Resurfacing (between no.9 and Crossways Avenue). Road Closure. March 1

Crossways Avenue, East Grinstead, carriageway Resurfacing (between no.s 2 and 8). Road Closure. March 1

Halsford Park Road, East Grinstead, carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. Feb 28

Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. Feb 28

Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead, carriageway Resurfacing (between Imberhorne Lane and no.126). Overnight Road Closure. March 2/3

Imberhorne Lane, East Grinstead, carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. March 2/3

Nightingale Close, East Grinstead, carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. Feb 27/28

Wroxham Way, Felpham, carriageway Resurfacing (between no.57 and Downview Road). Road Closure. Feb 24

Adsdean Park Road, Funtington, carriageway Patching (between Adsdean Farm and Dunreyth). Road Closure. Feb 22

Graffham Common Road, Graffham, tree works. Road Closure. Feb 27/28

Tipper Lane, Harting, carriageway Patching (between Elstead Road and South Acre). Road Closure. Feb 17

The Broadway, Haywards Heath, lay new gas main, replace services and connections. Road Closure southbound. Until March 31

Fairmile Bottom, Madehurst, major tree and drainage works. Road Closure. Until Feb 17

East Marden Hill, Marden, re-thatch Village Well in centre of small green. Road Closure. Feb 14 - 24

Devils Dyke Road, Newtimber, carriageway Patching. Road Closure. Feb 21

School Lane, North Mundham, new water connection to new development. Road Closure. Feb 20 - 24

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough, lift and replace level crossing to allow tamping machine to pass. Overnight Road Closure. Feb 27/28

Brewells Lane, Rogate, carriageway Patching. Road Closure. Feb 16

The Street, Rustington, drainage works. Road Closure. Feb 20 - 24

Lower Beach Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, install sheet pile wall and reinforced concrete capping beam. Road Closure. Until May 30

Star Gap Hard, Shoreham-By-Sea, construction of a flood wall and improvements to slipway. Road Closure. Until May 31

Town Quay, Shoreham-By-Sea, construction of a flood wall and improvements to slipway. Road Closure. Until May 31

Church Lane, Southwater, install foul water sewer and manholes as part of new development. Road Closure. Until April 13

Victoria Road, Southwick, re-route electricity cables. Road Closure. Feb 23 - March 7

Wineham Lane, Twineham, Carriageway Patching (south side of Wineham Bridge). Road Closure. Feb 20

Byfleets Lane, Warnham, installation of laybys and passing places. Road Closure. Feb 27 - May 8

Strood Lane, Warnham, installation of build out at junction, including vegetation clearance. Road Closure. Until March 8

Goring Road South, Worthing, carriageway Patching (in Service Road). Road Closure. Feb 22

Montague Street, Worthing, leak on water main. Road Closure. Feb 22-24