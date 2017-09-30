Rotary Clubs of Chichester collect donations for Hurriance Irma relief

The three Rotary Clubs of Chichester joined forces to raise awareness and funds towards much needed shelter and equipment for people who have lost everything due to Hurricane Irma.

The Rotary clubs collected for three days earlier this monthy at the Market Cross.

Doug Price of the Chichester Priory Rotary said: “The generous Chichester community donated over £3,600 for the appeal which when Gift Aid is added will result in a total of £4,500. Thank you so much for your generosity.”

These funds will be spent on providing shelter, tents, tools and blankets to families devastated by this crisis through the ShelterBox Trust organisation who are in partnership with Rotary.

ShelterBox’s four teams in the Caribbean have gathered on Barbados and Antigua and are locked down to ride out the destruction brought by Hurricane Maria, and to see what the developing tropical storm, Lee, will do.

The team is are impatient for the storms to pass so it can help the families who have lost everything, including their homes. ShelterBox has moved its aid into weather-proof warehouses to prevent it being ripped apart or turned into lethal flying debris. ShelterBox will provide the most effective aid it can: in some islands, there will be natural resources to rebuild homes with the help of a ShelterKit. In other places, tents will be the best option, providing a dry, safe home.

For further details of Rotary, or to help with this appeal, call the secretary 01243 527739, or visit www.rotarypriory.com.