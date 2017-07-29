RSPB science field trip for pupils

Form Five pupils at Great Ballard School enjoyed an exciting day at the RSPB Reserve at Pulborough Brooks with the education officer and volunteers.

This involved pond dipping, the use of sweep nets, data loggers, viewers, and identification sheets to examine a diverse and extensive variety of plants, insects, amphibians and reptiles in a variety of different habitats.

The children learned how to identify key features of these organisms and also their adaptations linking them to the habitats that they live in.

The RSPB Pulborough Brooks reserve has a variety of different habitats all very close together. As well as the pond habitat, there is woodland, ancient meadow and heathland.

The pupils studied each of these in turn, took temperature readings and studied a number of different organisms, as well as studied a variety of Flora and Fauna that they found in each environment. They were looking to see how all the organisms adapted to the special conditions that made each habitat unique.

Among the highlights of the day was the capture of a pair of Great Crested Newts.

The children were very enthusiastic - as well as leaning about the wildlife and their adaptations, they also learned about the threats to habitats and something of the work that the RSPB undertakes to ensure that these special places are preserved for all wildlife and for us to enjoy.

