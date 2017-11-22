Santa shows support for Snowdrop Trust

Santa and his reindeer are set to return to Russells to show his support for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

He will pay his visit to the Birdham garden and lifestyle centre on Sunday, from 10am to 3pm.

Having hosted a festive family fundraising day for several years, the 2017 Santa and Antlers event includes the chance to visit Santa, Mrs Claus and Elsie the Elf in the grotto, as well as two of the magical sleigh-pullers. Adding festive cheer will be local choirs, a Grand Raffle and a magic session with favourite magician Nick Clark.

Lesley Phillips from Russells said: “We raise funds for lots of local charities throughout the year and the Snowdrop Trust, a charity that looks after very poorly children and their families, is especially close to our hearts. Previous Christmas events have raised lots of money for the charity and we hope this year will be our best ever.”

There is no advance booking required for visiting Santa in his grotto. The cost is £5 per child, all proceeds will go directly to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. There is no charge for accompanying adults or babies under a year old. Each paid for child will receive a gift.

Nick Clarke’s magic show will take place at 11am and 12.30 pm. There is no charge for the show, or for meeting the reindeer, but donations to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust are welcome.