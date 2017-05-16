Selsey beach named as part of £31m investment

Selsey is one of seven beaches set for multi-million pound investment to bring water quality up to ‘excellent’.

Southern Water said its £31.5m Bathing Water Enhancement Programme would be ‘ground-breaking’.

Middleton-on-Sea and Worthing beaches have also been named as the ‘magnificent seven’ to benefit from the scheme.

Southern Water’s Paul Kent said the company was ‘thrilled’ and ‘immensely proud’ to be ‘playing such an active part in protecting and enhancing our region’s bathing waters’.

He said: “Our customers asked us to help boost more bathing waters in the region up to excellent standard and, with the support of local authorities and others, that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

He said funding has been earmarked for a further six bathing waters which could achieve excellent, depending on ‘if the relevant local authorities are also willing to pursue improvements’.

