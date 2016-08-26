Sing Your Heart Out with drop in group

A drop in supportive singing group is looking for new members.

Sing Your Heart Out is supported by the Medical Centre and the arts charity, Arts Dream Selsey, who helped founder Belinda Gannon get further funding from the Santander Foundation.

The group has grown steadily in numbers, and the group will be starting to meet again at the beginning of September.

People do not have to have any prior singing or musical knowledge. The group’s aims are to help people make friends, relieve stress and lift spirits through the medium of singing.

Belinda said: “People attend for all sorts of reasons, perhaps recently bereaved, recovering from hospital stays, new to the area and lonely. We all look after each other and tears are shed most weeks but also lots of laughter too! Each each week somebody volunteers to make cakes which we all enjoy over a cuppa!”

Find out more by contacting Belinda on email at belindagannon.musicforall@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.