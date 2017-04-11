Stonepillow shop opens in Bognor

Bognor Mayor Pat Dillon was on hand to officially open Stonepillow’s new retro and vintage charity shop in Bognor Regis.

Cllr Dillon was joined by Shelagh Legrave OBE, Chichester College principal and chairman of Stonepillow Trustees, in launching Stonepillow Revive in the high street on Thursday, April 6.

Pat Dillon and Shelagh Legrave OBE cutting the ribbon

Stonepillow staff showed guests, including Pat Arculus, chairman of West Sussex County Council, and Peter Budge, the Mayor of Chichester, round the retro and vintage charity shop, which includes a workshop and a training suite on the upper floor.

A spokesman for the homeless charity said: “We were delighted to host Bognor Mayor Pat Dillon, who officially opened Stonepillow’s second social enterprise.

“Stonepillow Revive is designed to raise vital funds to support local homeless people, while at the same time offering training and work-based opportunities to empower not only our clients but those who come from vulnerable backgrounds or are having trouble finding work.”

The store is now open for business in Bognor’s high street and people can come and browse in store or call 01243 214561 to arrange collection of furniture and donations.

Manager Maria Browning and support worked Lily Henley

