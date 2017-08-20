Thieves wash stolen car during Sussex crime spree

A pair of burglars who took a stolen Jaguar through a car wash during a crime spree in Sussex have been jailed.

Jodie Finn, 34, of Woodthorpe Road and Antek Pryce 40, of Eastchurch in Kent were sentenced in Guildford Crown Court on Monday, August 14 after admitting to burglary and car theft.

They admitted to breaking into a house in Oxted in Surrey in February last year. Police say they were in the house for less than two minutes before driving off in the owner’s Jaguar.

Police say they then used the stolen car to commit a number of crimes across Sussex, which included making off without payment for fuel and thefts.

DC Steven Cassidy, who investigated the pair, said “These two went on a crime spree across Sussex using the car they’d taken from Surrey. When we recovered the car we found a receipt identifying that they’d taken the car through a car wash. I questioned Finn on it and she replied she ‘couldn’t be seen to drive a dirty Jag’!”

Pryce was sentenced to two years for burglary and 15 months for theft of a motor vehicle.

Finn was sentenced to one year for burglary and four months for theft of a motor vehicle.