Train driver ‘verbally abused’ by passenger who entered his cab at Bognor station

Transport police has confirmed it is investigating reports that a train driver was verbally abused by a member of public, who reportedly entered his cab at Bognor Regis station.

The incident happened yesterday, Monday, January 17, on the 6.41am Southern train from Bognor to London Victoria.

British Transport Police is investigating

In a statement a spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “An incident was reported to police following an altercation at Bognor Regis station this morning, Monday, after a train driver was verbally abused by a member of public.

“The incident was reported to police at 7.56am.”

A male passenger is said to have entered the cab of the train as it waited to leave Bognor station.

Aslef called the incident a ‘serious breach of safety’.

The rail union said the passenger swore at the driver and demanded to know why it wasn’t moving.

It said the incident left the driver upset and worried for his own personal safety.

The incident resulted in the service being cancelled.

A spokesman for Southern’s operator Govia Thameslink Railway said: “An incident took place on the train which appears to involve a passenger entering the driver’s cab.

“This resulted in the cancellation of the service.”

The rail company has been dogged by many months of strikes, called first by the RMT and more recently joined by Aslef, over changes to the role of conductors which would see drivers operate the doors.

BTP have asked people who were at Bognor station at the time of yesterday morning’s incident and have any information to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, citing reference 77 of 16/01/17.

