Bognor man injured in ‘serious’ A259 crash while other driver ‘fled the scene’

A ‘serious’ crash on the A259 between Bognor Regis and Chichester early this morning left one driver injured while the other fled the scene, police said.

According to police the road was closed in both directions following the collision between two 4x4 cars at North Bersted.

The crash occurred shortly before 12.30am on Thursday, August 17 and involved a red Jaguar F Pace and a blue Mitsubishi Shogun travelling in opposite directions, police said.

The Shogun driver, a 45-year-old man from Bognor Regis, was released from his vehicle by firefighters before being taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with serious leg and pelvic injuries, police reported.

According to police, the Jaguar driver ran off and is currently being sought.

The A259 was road was closed either side of the scene, re-opening at 7am.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information of help to officers is asked to report details online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Yield.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.