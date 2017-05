A driver has been taken to hospital after a collision on a roundabout, police said.

Sussex Police was called shortly before 7.30am this morning (May 19) following reports of a collision on Chichester Road, near to the junction of North Bersted Street, Bognor.

The collision happened on the roundabout, and one of the cars drove off.

The remaining driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The road is now clear.