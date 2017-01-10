Selsey roadworks gas company ‘breaches traffic light conditions’

A gas distribution company responsible for the Selsey roadworks taking place this week has been found in ‘breach of its permit conditions’, according to West Sussex County Council.

The work is taking place on the B2145 Selsey Road – the only road that goes in and out of Selsey – and has been causing drivers severe delays.

It has now been revealed that SGN has breached conditions ‘in relation to manual traffic signals at peak hours to minimise disruption to residents’.

A WSCC spokesperson continued: “Due to complaints, we investigated and found that the manual traffic signals were not in place during the morning peak times. We have taken action against SGN for its breach of the permit conditions.

“We also notified SGN that if the situation does not improve and they are found to be breaching any conditions again then we may need to exercise our power to revoke the permit.”

The spokesperson added that due to the nature of the work it cannot be completed overnight.

Lynne Edwardson from SGN said: “We’ve been working to upgrade the gas network in Selsey Road from Tuesday, January 3.

“Our project was planned in close consultation with the local council, and while there is no ideal time for this work to be carried out, it’s been agreed this work will be completed now to avoid the peak holiday times during the summer months.

“To ensure everyone’s safety around our work area and the double bend in the road, it’s been necessary to put temporary traffic lights in place in Selsey Road. These lights are being manually controlled during the morning and evening peak times for the duration of our work to help traffic flow past our work area.

“Our engineers are also working seven days a week to reduce disruption as much as possible.

“We’re aware that there was an issue with the manual controlling of the lights yesterday morning, and would like to apologise to local residents and motorists for the disruption caused. This has now been resolved.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued patience as we carry out our essential upgrade work.

“All being well, our project should be completed in approximately three weeks.”