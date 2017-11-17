TRAVEL: Delays on A27 towards Tangmere

One lane of the A27 is blocked between Fontwell and Tangmere roundabout, according to police.
Police are at the scene of the incident on the second lane of the westbound carriageway.
Travel reports indicate traffic is moving well.
