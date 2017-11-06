TRAVEL: Heavy congestion due to level crossing failure at Chichester

A level crossing failure at Whyke Road is contributing to heavy traffic on and around the A27 bypass.

Traffic is queuing on the A27 Chichester Bypass in both directions between Bognor Road Roundabout and Whyke Road as traffic moves around the blocked road.

Bognor Road is heavily congested approaching the bypass from Whyke Road.

Queues on the B2145 from Whyke Roundabout are reported to the junction with the B2166.

A three-vehicle accident further along on the B2166 Lagness Road is also said to be affecting traffic both ways at Marsh Lane in Runcton.

Other congestion now includes very slow moving traffic around the Chichester ring road and delays along the rest of the bypass travelling eastbound.

Train services do not appear to be affected by the level crossing failure, but some services have been cancelled due to an earlier signalling fault.

Check your journey before you travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk