TRAVEL UPDATE: A259 cleared after two car collision in Chichester

The A259 Cathedral Way in Chichester has been cleared following an accident involving two cars earlier this morning, reports indicate.

Police said officers were called to Via Ravenna at around 10.30am and the incident is thought to be a minor one, although the road was slightly blocked.

The incident in Chichester

Traffic was queuing between the Westgate junction and the A286 Avenue De Chartres junction but is now normal.

