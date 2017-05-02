TRAVEL UPDATE: A27 clear after ‘multi-vehicle’ collision

All lanes on the A27 have re-opened after a ‘severe’ accident on the westbound A27 near Tangmere, according to travel reports.

The ‘multi-vehicle’ collision earlier this morning blocked traffic between East Hampnett Lane junction and Tangmere Roundabout, with congestion to Britten’s Lane junction.

Traffic has now returned to normal, reports indicate.

