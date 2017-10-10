UPDATE: Cyclist taken to hospital following Chichester crash

A male cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision with a vehicle at Oaklands Way roundabout, Chichester, this morning, the ambulance service said.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “One ambulance crew attended the scene following reports of a collision involving a bicycle on Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, shortly before 9am.

“The male cyclist was assessed and treated for believed to be minor injuries before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital.”

Police also attended and the collision caused heavy traffic on neighbouring roads this morning.

