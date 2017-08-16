TRAVEL: Two car collision on Bognor Road

Emergency services are currently attending to a collision on Bognor Road.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 8.02am this morning and that an ambulance is also at the incident near the Coop and junction with York Road.

“A Vauxhall and Toyota are involved and the injuries are unknown at the moment,” they added.

This story will be updated as we know more.

