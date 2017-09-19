UPDATE: Bognor road set to be reopened

West Sussex County Council has confirmed a Bognor road, shut yesterday following reports of masonry falling from an ‘unsafe building’, is to be reopened this afternoon.

A spokesman said the decision follows a meeting with the owner’s building surveyor and that a secure walkway will be created in the edge of the carriageway on York Road so pedestrians can safely walk past the damaged area of the building.

They added that the former KFC premises will remain barriered off until the owner of the building has arranged for repairs to be carried out.

The council had originally stated the emergency closure could be in place until Friday.

