A cow was reported earlier today ‘running down’ a residential road in Lavant off the A286.

Travel reports warning motorists to approach the area around Gaston Way with care have since been removed.

Sussex Police confirmed officers received a call about a cow on the road at Cedar Drive, Lavant, just before 2pm.

It was reported to be off the road and not in danger four minutes later and police did not attend, a police spokesman added.