UPDATE: Lidl reopens after overnight roof collapse

Lidl’s Bognor Regis branch has reopened after it was being closed for much of today after its roof collapsed overnight.

Shoppers hoping to stock up on food for the bank holiday were turned away from the Rowan Way store.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Due to the heavy rain the roof collapsed overnight.

“Customer safety is of the upmost importance, so please bear with us whilst our teams work hard to resolve this incident.”

In an update issued this afternoon, the Lidl spokesman said the store reopened at 3.20pm.