Vets bidding to move to Selsey

A veterinary surgery wants to move in next to Selsey’s new Costa on the new Asda site.

Downland Veterinary Group, an independent group trading more than 70 years, has submitted an application for the empty unit.

“Selsey has been an area that the group has wanted to move to for several years and the unit at Selsey Park Farm provides an ideal setting for this,” the group said as part of its change of use application.

