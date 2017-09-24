WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny spells expected next week

Sunny spells are expected in Sussex next week.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and a similar temperature will remain for the rest of the week.
Make sure to take your umbrella out though as we may get the odd shower on Tuesday and Wednesday after some early mist or fog patches.
And there may be some rain on Thursday but this should clear to bright or sunny spells.
