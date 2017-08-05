Work begins on East Wittering community hall

Have your say

Girl Guides were given the honour of starting work for the new community building in East Wittering.

At a groundbreaking ceremony at Downview Park, Guide leader Jacqui Manuels stepped up to take the first shovel of dirt with parish clerk Joyce Griffith, from East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council.

Guide leader Jacqui Manuels and parish clerk Joyce Grifth take the first shovel of dirt

The seven-month project is being funded by the F Glenister Woodger Trust, a charity that seeks to benefit people in The Witterings, and will be delivered by Portsmouth construction and maintenance company Mountjoy Ltd.

The new single-storey building, to be called Downview Hall, will have a multi-use sports court, toilet and shower facilities, an office area, community space, kitchen facilities and storage spaces.

Outside, the hall will have a safe play area and landscaping.

Brownies and Girl Guides, who will use the sports court for badminton, were delighted to see work begin.

They were invited to the ceremony along with the project’s chartered surveyors and members of Mountjoy’s construction team.