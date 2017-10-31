Wright on... Sussex cricketers boosted as stalwart stays

Luke Wright has committed his future to Sussex by signing a contract extension that keeps him with the county until the end of the 2020 season.

The 2018 campaign will be the big-hitting batsman's 15th season with Sussex since joining from Leicestershire in 2004.

During that time, he has established himself as a Sussex legend, scoring nearly 13,500 runs and taking 244 wickets in 382 appearances for the county, as well as serving as club captain.

The 32-year-old was an important member of the Sussex sides that won the County Championship in 2006 and 2007, the Friends Provident Trophy in 2006, the NatWest Pro40 in 2008 and 2009 and the Twenty20 Cup, also in 2009.

Wright has made 50 one-day international and 51 T20 international appearances for England and was part of the side that won the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

His powerful hitting - as evidenced by a career strike rate of 145 in T20 cricket – has ensured his services are in high-demand around the world. He has played for sides in seven different domestic T20 tournaments.

In 2017, the right-hander became the joint second-highest century maker in T20 history when he made 101 from 53 balls against Glamorgan, the seventh hundred of his career.

Last season also saw Wright score his 17th first-class century; a 129-ball 118 during the day/night Specsavers County Championship fixture against Gloucestershire.

Wright said: “I am delighted to have extended my contract with Sussex until the end of the 2020 season. I believe that my best years as a cricketer are in front of me and I am excited to be helping this talented young squad in fulfilling its potential.

“With a new vision and a new coach to be appointed, we hope to bring success back to this great club.”

Director of cricket Keith Greenfield emphasised Wright’s importance in guiding Sussex’s crop of emerging players: “I’m delighted that Luke has committed himself to the long-term future of the club and that he is excited about developing our talented young players. As one of our important, senior players he will play a key role.”