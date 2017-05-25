Young artists create 3D mural

Talented youngsters have brought a rather boring blank wall to life by creating an impressive 3D mural.

The children, from Wisborough Green School, worked on the mural for two days with artist Ellie Bond.

All 198 children contributed to the piece, which measures five metres by two metres and adorns the wall near the assembly hall.

Teacher Arwenna Greenway said: “At Wisborough Green School, creativity is one of our seven values, that we live and work by. The children had the challenge to cover a very blank and boring white wall in our corridor with their beautiful art in two days.”

Miss Greenway said the project was brought about thanks to the Young Arts Project, run by the West Sussex Decorative and Fine Arts Society.

The aim of the Young Arts Project is to “inspire young people with a lasting enthusiasm for the arts and an awareness of our heritage and its conservation”.

The project has events scheduled between now and November, including a Pop-up Exhibition at the Petworth Festival from July 12-15.

There will also be six poetry workshops for primary schools and poster designing competition for children.

To find out more about the project, log on to westsussexdfas.org .



