LETTER: Disappointed by the breakfast

Today I had the occasion to visit St Richard’s Hospital for a routine blood test.
Having followed closely the many letters in the Observer regarding the planned changes in the catering arrangements at the hospital I decided to visit the Terrace restaurant to enjoy the breakfast I have had on many occasions and to see what changes had been made.
Oh dear what a disappointment. High prices for coffee and increased charges for breakfast and would you believe, no eggs! Can you imagine breakfast without eggs? Well I can’t.
On enquiring I was informed that the delivery hadn’t arrived so why was someone not sent to the nearby Co-op to get some.
Needless to say I made a hurried (but hungry) retreat.
It makes me wonder how our hard working NHS staff feel without a decent breakfast to start the day.
If this is the same at other mealtimes I think it has to be sorted otherwise the existence of the Terrace could be in doubt.
John Davidson
St Mary’s Close
Lavant