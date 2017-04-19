LETTER: Disappointed by the breakfast

Today I had the occasion to visit St Richard’s Hospital for a routine blood test.

Having followed closely the many letters in the Observer regarding the planned changes in the catering arrangements at the hospital I decided to visit the Terrace restaurant to enjoy the breakfast I have had on many occasions and to see what changes had been made.

Oh dear what a disappointment. High prices for coffee and increased charges for breakfast and would you believe, no eggs! Can you imagine breakfast without eggs? Well I can’t.

On enquiring I was informed that the delivery hadn’t arrived so why was someone not sent to the nearby Co-op to get some.

Needless to say I made a hurried (but hungry) retreat.

It makes me wonder how our hard working NHS staff feel without a decent breakfast to start the day.

If this is the same at other mealtimes I think it has to be sorted otherwise the existence of the Terrace could be in doubt.

John Davidson

St Mary’s Close

Lavant