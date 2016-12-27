LETTER: Time to reflect on the positive

Train strikes, A27-new road controversy, strain on hospital resources, let alone all the wider national and global issues, wars and disasters.

However, as Christmas approaches it is time for us to reflect upon the positive, good things we have seen happening locally.

Chichester’s Tim Peake’s amazing achievement and his mission to inspire a new generation of young people. Thousands of pounds raised for worthy charities and groups who visit the lonely and sick as well as local help for refugees and homeless.

Amid the hustle and bustle, we sometimes forget the true meaning of Christmas. Christmas is a time of good news for three reasons, contained within the angel’s statement to the shepherds in Bethlehem: “I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.”

It is a personal, positive and universal message and it doesn’t matter who you are, what you’ve done, where you have been or where you are headed – the news is for you and God loves you.

The size of the universe is incomprehensible. God created it all... he made everything there was.

A happy and joyous Christmas to you all.

C Bullen

Church Road

Chichester