Champion title is in sight for Goodwood staff

Goodwood racecourse is a finalist in four different categories for the prestigious Racecourse Association Showcase awards.

And that means Goodwood is in the running to be named overall Showcase champions at the awards at Newbury in November.

The track has already been named Special Merit award winner at the RCA Racecourse groundstaff awards, placing the team in contention to win the title of groundstaff champions.

Goodwood is one of five finalists in four individual categories – Love of the Sport, Digital and Social Media, Food and Beverage and the Racing Post Readers’ Award, as well as being in contention of winning the two champion titles.

The Love of the Sport Award celebrates initiatives that enrich and extend the reach of the sport to customers. Successful entries demonstrated the passion, enthusiasm, knowledge and skill of those who work tirelessly in the sport, enhancing both customer enjoyment and education of horse racing.

The Digital and Social Media Award is given to the racecourse that best demonstrates pushing the boundaries in this space.

The groundstaff richly deserve the Special Merit Award for their miraculous effort during an extremely challenging Qatar Goodwood Festival, so to have been given this accolade is very pleasing. Alex Eade

The Food and Beverage finalists are chosen for innovation and ability to react to changing customer demands.

For the Racing Post Readers’ Award, readers were asked to nominate the best examples of customer service at a British racecourse, making it a true test as the feedback came from the customers.

Alex Eade, general manager of Goodwood racecourse, said: “The groundstaff richly deserve the Special Merit Award for their miraculous effort during an extremely challenging Qatar Goodwood Festival, so to have been given this accolade is very pleasing.

“To then be named as a finalist in four categories is a huge achievement and credit is due to the entire team for making this happen. It is particularly pleasing to be in the running for the Racing Post Readers’ Award, as this is voted for independently by our customers.

“We are all greatly looking forward to the showcase and awards.”

Commenting on the Groundstaff Special Merit award to Goodwood, the judges said: “What the team at Goodwood achieved during the Qatar Goodwood Festival was nothing short of remarkable.

“The dedication involved in keeping the track raceable and the racecourse generally presentable given the extremes of weather was immensely impressive and makes them a standout choice for this award.”

Stephen Atkin, RCA chief executive, said: “I am delighted for Goodwood racecourse for their success in being named a finalist in four categories at the 2017 Showcase and Awards. I extend my congratulations to the team for their hard work in securing this achievement.”

