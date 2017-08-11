Cricket: Aldwick on the up - and off to finals day

A valuable victory for Aldwick over Clymping in Invitation League division three was mainly down to great individual performances by Ed White (98) with the bat and John Young with the bat (35) and the ball (4-32).

Young joined opener White when Aldwick were in mess on 50-7, with most of the earlier damage done by Paddy Horne (5-22) in a terrific spell.

White and Young rescued their side with a 96-run eighth-wicket partnership as no other home batsmen made double figures.White was finally out two short of a century with just one ball remaining but not before he helped gave his side a total of 162 to defend.

Chasing 163, Clymping got off to the worst possible start with opener Ian Gardiner falling to Harry Rosser (1-25) for a duck.

Matt Clyne (23) and Alan Budd (23) regrouped and made a good stand but when they went wickets fell at regular intervals to Young, Ben Bambridge (2-24), and Jamie Murphy (2-27).

A late valiant rescue attempt was made by Richard Waddington, who made a gutsy 50, which in the end was not enough but made it a closer affair with his side losing by 22 runs when it could have been much more.

For the third year running, Aldwick have made it through to finals day in September.

Aldwick will be in a buoyant mood this week away to Three Bridges thirds and Aldwick seconds will return to action with a home fixture against Portslade.

Worthing v Aldwick

Invitation League T20 Plate semi-final

For the third year running, Aldwick have made it through to finals day in September thanks to an emphatic win over Worthing in the semi-final of the plate competition.

The home side failed to bat out their 20 overs and were skittled out for just 77 in 14 overs thanks to top-drawer bowling performances from Aldwick bowlers John Young (3-26), Ben Bambridge (3-14), Jamie Murphy (2-14) and Harry Rosser (2-19).

Aldwick’s run chase did not look promising at 33-4 thanks to wickets from Mihir Tandel (2-20) and Thirumaleshwara Anup (2-11) but Richard Gabb (41*) and Jamie Murphy (13*) calmly steered their side to a comfortable victory in the 15th over.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!